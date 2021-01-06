FY2021 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) Raised by Analyst

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.83 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded TCF Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

TCF Financial stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. TCF Financial has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $46.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TCF Financial by 22.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in TCF Financial by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

