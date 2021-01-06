FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 2.60% and a negative net margin of 6.91%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TS. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of TS stock opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

