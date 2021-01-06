FYDcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $781.00 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded up 29.1% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $963,816.57 and approximately $781.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

AceD (ACED) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000169 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 538,001,876 coins and its circulating supply is 513,630,179 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.