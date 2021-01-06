Fyooz Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99,644.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.57 million and $99,644.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000964 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00028112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00115955 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.85 or 0.00208719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.21 or 0.00494113 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00049835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.98 or 0.00248101 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00016779 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,538,595 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

