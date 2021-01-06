G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High at $258.40

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 258.40 ($3.38), with a volume of 311974 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 254.60 ($3.33).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. G4S plc (GFS.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 153.57 ($2.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 183.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 231.45.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

