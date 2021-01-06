Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) Trading 23.3% Higher

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (GMP.L) (LON:GMP) shares traded up 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.40 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.40 ($0.10). 16,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 6 ($0.08).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.12.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Plc (GMP.L) Company Profile (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

