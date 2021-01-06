GAMB (GMB) Price Up 7.1% This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $805,581.61 and $7,520.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

