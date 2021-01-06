GAMB Price Reaches $0.0002 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 6th. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market capitalization of $780,230.87 and $7,787.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.