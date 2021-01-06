GAMB Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $805,581.61 and approximately $7,520.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00044569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.95 or 0.00305837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00032375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.47 or 0.03066268 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013273 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

