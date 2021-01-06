GameCredits (GAME) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $120,455.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00454200 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,394% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,906,456 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

