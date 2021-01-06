Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $158.75. 549 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.39 and a 200-day moving average of $125.05.

About Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.