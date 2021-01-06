Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 3%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) shares were up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKPTF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

