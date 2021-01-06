GAPS Trading Up 3.6% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $373.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAPS has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,290.28 or 0.99942296 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00018638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00010605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00063733 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000385 BTC.

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

GAPS Token Trading

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.