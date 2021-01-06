Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $1.65 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Gas token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00004452 BTC on major exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $16.69 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 8.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00028147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00112686 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.41 or 0.00214551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.17 or 0.00492210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241342 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

