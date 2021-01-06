Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.59. Approximately 169,113 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 170,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

GTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.76.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 53.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 722,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 250,288 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Gates Industrial by 54.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.