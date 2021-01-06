Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 81.80 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.08). Approximately 27,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

The company has a market cap of £26.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20.

About Gattaca plc (GATC.L) (LON:GATC)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through three segments: UK Engineering, UK Technology, and International. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; professional outsourced engineering and technology support solutions; and traditional staffing, market insight reporting, packaged campaign, recruitment process outsourcing, and employer branding agency services.

