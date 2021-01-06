GCM Grosvenor Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $15.36.

GCMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

