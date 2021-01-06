GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.69 ($33.75).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of G1A stock opened at €29.80 ($35.06) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

