Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.66

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.66 and traded as high as $43.40. Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 51,773 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of £59.94 million and a PE ratio of -17.13.

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) Company Profile (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

