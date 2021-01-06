Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.91 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $16.18 million and $5.91 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DEx.top, The Rock Trading and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00028501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00116734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.61 or 0.00243686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00503343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00049801 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00248074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016896 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.