Gems (GEM) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Gems has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Gems token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $204,950.71 and approximately $11,782.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00048070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00334121 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $916.71 or 0.02624190 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,198,291,896 tokens. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

Gems Token Trading

Gems can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

