genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR) Shares Down 4.1%

genedrive plc (GDR.L) (LON:GDR)’s stock price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 46 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 426,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 580,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.64).

The company has a market capitalization of £29.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 88.52.

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive, a patented small molecular diagnostic platform, which enables rapid nucleic acid amplification and detection from various sample types, including plasma, sputum, and buccal swabs.

