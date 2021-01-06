Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $240.84

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $240.84 and last traded at $239.71, with a volume of 8467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,321,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,458,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Generac by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 250,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after acquiring an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth $25,203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 6,984.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 205,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,783,000 after acquiring an additional 202,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $34,796,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

