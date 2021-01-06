Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.11

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 23311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

GTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Genetron in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Genetron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter worth $48,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter worth $468,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Genetron by 61.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,445 shares during the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the third quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Genetron by 20.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of liver cancer.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.