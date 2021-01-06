GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Price Up 6.2%

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) rose 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.49. Approximately 899,071 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 838,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 230,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,029. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

