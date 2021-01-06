Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,825.91

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,825.91 and traded as high as $4,398.00. Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at $4,368.00, with a volume of 92,398 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,825.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34. The company has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 70.20.

In other news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total value of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

