Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Trading 1.8% Higher

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.30 and last traded at $34.27. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.67.

GMICF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genworth MI Canada to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.67.

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

