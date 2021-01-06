George J. Pierson Acquires 3,461 Shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) Stock

Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) (LON:PFC) insider George J. Pierson purchased 3,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £4,983.84 ($6,511.42).

Shares of LON PFC opened at GBX 159.47 ($2.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £551.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 155.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 150.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.73. Petrofac Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 105.70 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($5.23).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Petrofac Limited (PFC.L) from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.86 ($3.15).

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

