Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.36

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 495816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GGB. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Gerdau from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Gerdau by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,982,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,823 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 800,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 324,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

