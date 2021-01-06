Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $15.46 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $15.46 million and $28.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

