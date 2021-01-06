Gifto Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $34.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.83 or 0.00302794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00032136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,170.86 or 0.03114533 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013285 BTC.

GTO is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

