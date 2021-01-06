Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.51. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 3,411 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Giga-tronics alerts:

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures electronics equipment for military test and airborne operational applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The company also develops microwave integrated components, as well as MIC components; Band Reject Filters for RADAR/EW (electronic warfare) for solving interference problems in RADAR/EW applications; self-protection systems for military aircrafts; and RADAR filters for military fighter jet aircraft.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Giga-tronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga-tronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.