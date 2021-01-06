GINcoin (GIN) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. GINcoin has a market cap of $11,573.90 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 57.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,280.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,191.63 or 0.03284511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00462030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.13 or 0.01251740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.95 or 0.00382999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00020892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00172779 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.