Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.28

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.28 and last traded at $49.19, with a volume of 6978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.50.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $205.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 68,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 29.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 91,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.