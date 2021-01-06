Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.74. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.