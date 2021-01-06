Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $260.75

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 260.75 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 259.75 ($3.39), with a volume of 4150797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245.40 ($3.21).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore plc (GLEN.L) to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore plc (GLEN.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.18 ($2.98).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin bought 16,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

About Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

