Global Digital Content (GDC) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 60.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $107,816.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official website is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

