Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.65. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 3.42% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

