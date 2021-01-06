Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.93

Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.93 and traded as high as $24.18. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 130,081 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.95% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

