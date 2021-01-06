Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Trading 2.2% Higher

Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80. 4,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 333,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness Thematic ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

