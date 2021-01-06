Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Trading Down 2.3%

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $29.54. Approximately 19,053 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 16,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000.

