Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC)’s share price rose 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.84 and last traded at $27.74. Approximately 11,795 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 10,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIC) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of Global X MSCI China Comm Services ETF worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

