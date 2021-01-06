Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading Up 2.5%

Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.65 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 33,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.