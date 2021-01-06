Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.66

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.66 and traded as high as $26.03. Global X MSCI Greece ETF shares last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 122,606 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned approximately 4.17% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

