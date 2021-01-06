Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF (BATS:TFLT) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. 1,830 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.05.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X TargetIncome Plus 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.