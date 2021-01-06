Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $95.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Globe Life traded as high as $97.79 and last traded at $97.47. Approximately 624,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 434,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.33.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.86.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,157,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,116,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,230,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,542,964 in the last 90 days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $102,000. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

