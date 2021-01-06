GNY Reaches Market Cap of $87.74 Million (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 152.8% against the US dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $87.74 million and $594,357.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00028457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00119597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.15 or 0.00232616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00519880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00049805 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00253239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017141 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

