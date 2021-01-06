GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $171,798.70 and approximately $9,201.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,099,486 coins. GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

