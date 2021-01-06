GoHelpFund Price Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $16,755.37 and approximately $4,901.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Stellarport. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00028827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00122059 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00260699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.21 or 0.00511074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.39 or 0.00256380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017127 BTC.

GoHelpFund Profile

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com . GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com . The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

