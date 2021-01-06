Gold Poker (GPKR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,849.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 35.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 56.7% higher against the dollar. Gold Poker has a market cap of $9,265.01 and $2,849.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00118574 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00208692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.87 or 0.00514101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00049859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00251269 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

